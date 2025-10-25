Listen to a reading of “Guillotine Song” by Tim Foley:

Pentagon profiteer plutocrats

Genocide gigolos and Raytheon rats

Build robot armies and robot cops

Boil our water for AI slop

Poison our oceans and blacken our skies

Enslave our minds with hatred and lies

Well hey man I know something nicer

Let’s put their melons in the melon slicer

Steal our wages and crush dissent

Buy all the housing and raise the rent

Buy both parties so voting won’t work

Rig that election with a smugly smirk

Then send our children off to war

Cuz they got money but they want more

It needs to stop so here’s the stopper:

Set those melons in the melon chopper

Pedophile parties and private jets

While working people drown in debts

Using the press to manufacture consent

So no one asks where the money went

Pulling the wool up over our eyes

While the ice caps melt and the planet dies

These Palantir princes won’t look so chipper

When their melons meet the melon snipper

Watch those melons go snippety snip

For Iraq and Yemen and the Gaza Strip

For the hungry and homeless and the working poor

Listen to those melons hitting the floor

Watch those melons bounce down the stairs

Getting snip snap snippied in singles and pairs

Luigi was an underachiever

Poke those melons in the melon cleaver

As usual, anyone who wants to set these words to music is free to do so.

