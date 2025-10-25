Listen to a reading of “Guillotine Song” by Tim Foley:
Pentagon profiteer plutocrats
Genocide gigolos and Raytheon rats
Build robot armies and robot cops
Boil our water for AI slop
Poison our oceans and blacken our skies
Enslave our minds with hatred and lies
Well hey man I know something nicer
Let’s put their melons in the melon slicer
Steal our wages and crush dissent
Buy all the housing and raise the rent
Buy both parties so voting won’t work
Rig that election with a smugly smirk
Then send our children off to war
Cuz they got money but they want more
It needs to stop so here’s the stopper:
Set those melons in the melon chopper
Pedophile parties and private jets
While working people drown in debts
Using the press to manufacture consent
So no one asks where the money went
Pulling the wool up over our eyes
While the ice caps melt and the planet dies
These Palantir princes won’t look so chipper
When their melons meet the melon snipper
Watch those melons go snippety snip
For Iraq and Yemen and the Gaza Strip
For the hungry and homeless and the working poor
Listen to those melons hitting the floor
Watch those melons bounce down the stairs
Getting snip snap snippied in singles and pairs
Luigi was an underachiever
Poke those melons in the melon cleaver
As usual, anyone who wants to set these words to music is free to do so.
Fabulous! Love it.
MGGA! Make Guillotines Great Again!