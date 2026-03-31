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Crapp's avatar
Crapp
8h

Isn’t it crazy - cartoons, ads, movies, schools etc fill our heads full of shit. Sadly, and this needs to be said, the vast majority of parents too, as most don’t see it, or if they do see it, simply want to protect their child’s innocence.

Yet in doing so, we repeat the web of nonsense that subjects kids all over the world to violence, subjugation, brutality, orphan status etc etc.

I saw an amazing clip of an Iranian mother being asked about her fears for her young son during the war - and she said “how is my son any different to a child in Gaza? We support the actions against the aggressors and accept the hardship now to help all children” - i’m paraphrasing a bit, but that’s pretty close.

That is the fire we need right there. Thankfully, as much as it personally pains me, I’m not bringing a child into this hellhole.

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Naji's avatar
Naji
8h

The first and foremost duty of police officers is to protect the system before the citizens. When citizens are upset and protest, security forces protect and cordon off parliaments, presidential palaces, ministries and all centres of state power…. Against citizens.

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