Celebrities are finally speaking out about Gaza after two years of genocide, but there’s been something off about it that hasn’t been sitting right. A Palestinian named Maria Odeh Fakhouri made a great point on Instagram which put her finger on it:

Notice how celebrities speaking up now aren’t really all that angry. Their statements are about “heartbreak” and sadness. They are modeling passivity to the masses as we enter into this next stage of societal awareness. They communicate to their fans: be sad about genocide but ignore it for awhile first. And then start talking about how sad it is a couple of years later. They are agents of colonial brainwashing.

I feel this so hard. Gaza doesn’t need our sadness, it needs out anger. It needs our rage. That’s the only appropriate response to a live-streamed genocide supported by your own government.

Sadness and grief are for natural disasters. Cancer diagnoses. Terrible accidents. This is not something that has passively happened to the people of Gaza, it’s something that’s been done to them by other people, and the people who are doing it have names and faces. It’s not a tragedy, it’s a crime. A crime that is still currently being perpetrated and urgently needs to be stopped, by any means necessary.

The correct response is rage. Rage toward the people who are responsible for this mass atrocity. The officials of the Israeli government and all their western allies. Their apologists and propagandists in the mainstream press. The war profiteers who are benefiting from an active genocide. Individual members of the IDF. The hasbarists who swarm social media and pollute our information ecosystem with manipulation and lies.

Celebrities and influencers who urge us to weep for Gaza are pushing us into passivity and defeatism by urging us to treat this like an unavoidable tragedy that has already happened instead of an unforgivable atrocity that is still underway. This is power-serving propaganda, and it deserves nothing but scorn.

People often use anger in unwholesome ways in our society, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a healthy place for it. Every human emotion has healthy applications and unhealthy applications, and anger is no different. When someone is crossing a line which does harm to someone else, anger is an entirely appropriate and correct response in that moment, and when it’s applied consciously and with care it can yield very positive results. Sometimes people need to be pushed back to the other side of the line they are crossing with red hot heat.

Emotions are tools; they only become unhealthy when those tools are pointed at things other than their intended purpose. Anger at someone who made an innocent mistake. Delight in the suffering of others. Sadness and heartbreak in the face of monstrous injustice. These are emotions applied incorrectly.

Do not weep for Gaza. Rage for Gaza. Protest for Gaza. Take direct action for Gaza. Ruin people’s day for Gaza. Ruin people’s careers for Gaza. Don’t let the facilitators of this nightmare have a moment’s peace. Don’t let them go on with their lives like what they did was no big deal. This isn’t sad, it’s enraging. And it deserves a response of unmitigated forceful aggression.

