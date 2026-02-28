Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
11h

Yes you are correct Caitlin.........what is there to say!

I just hope Israhell is reduced to rubbish.

Reply
Share
129 replies
Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
11h

Fuck Fuck the USA/Israel Epstein Class and others. Wage Peace and Justice and make Palestine Palestine Again. I support Irans right to defend itself. Have to go, people with masks at windows and banging on doors. Blowback is not a Zionist Beach Resort. Wage Peace and Justice.

Reply
Share
2 replies
292 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture