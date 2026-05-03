Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Treinen's avatar
Joseph Treinen
13h

I have felt this way fo a long time. I agree with you whole heartedly and feel that creating the state of Israel in 1948 was a grave error by world powers.

Reply
Share
25 replies
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
13h

why on earth are the Israelis never happy with the borders they got, all for FREE!

Reply
Share
54 replies
175 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture