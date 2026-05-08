Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
9hEdited

"It’s a sign of a deep sickness how much more political attention is given to domestic policy in our society than the fact that our governments are butchering human beings on other continents."

It's even sadder and sicker that so much attention is given to celebrities and senseless materialistic pursuits. For example, the recent Met Gala. Every time I landed on a news page, there were photos and articles about the useless people wearing overpriced fashion (some of it downright stupid and ugly). No mention of what's happening in Gaza or Lebanon or even Iran. Just stupid celebrities doing overpriced stupid things. The West has sold its soul to the zionist mass murderers and we're not better than they are.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
9h

In his book Endless Holocausts: Mass Death in the History of the United States Empire, the political scientist David Michael Smith calculates that the US has been responsible or shared responsibility for the death of 54 million people between 1945 and 2020. Add in domestic social killing and move the time back to the founding of the American Empire in 1776 and the body count climbs to 300 million. In his 2013 book America’s Deadliest Export, William Blum reported that the United States after World War II: worked to overthrow more than 50 foreign governments; interfered in elections held by 30 sovereign nations; tried to assassinate more than 50 foreign leaders; bombed more than 30 nations; and tried to suppress nationalist, leftist, and populist movements in at least 20 nations. (These numbers need to be updated for the last three years of the Obama administration and the Trump and Biden presidencies to include, among other things, US funding and protection of Israel’s 2023-20?? genocide in Gaza, Trump’s boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, Trump’s kidnapping of Venezuela’s sovereign elected president, and Trump’s reckless and failing fiasco of a war on Iran.) The United States is the only country to have attacked human beings (unnecessarily) with nuclear weapons (twice) and has brought the world remarkably close to nuclear annihilation on multiple occasions. It is the clear leader in the global march to societal collapse if not human extinction via climate collapse, ecocide (broadly understood), nuclear proliferation, pandemicide, and artificial intelligence

Reply
Share
4 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture