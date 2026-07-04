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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
9h

Everything you are saying, Caitlin, is true. What I find really difficult to understand is that this earth they are destroying, this air and water they are polluting; this is their earth, water and air too. Could they possibly be so idiotic to really think that they can all head off to Mars after they have destroyed this earth? So on top of being terminally greedy, are they also terminally stupid?

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Rosalind Dalefield's avatar
Rosalind Dalefield
8h

I just got back from a two week trip to China. I was last in China in 1989. The progress China has made is staggering, and Nanjing compares favourably to anywhere I have visited in the USA or the EU. Nothing and nobody will convince me to be afraid of China. Envious, yes. Afraid, no.

I did suffer an unfortunate bout of food poisoning (Salmonellosis; could have happened anywhere). A day in a hospital in Nanjing, including 4 hours of IV fluids and a prescription for top-shelf antibiotics, cost me about US$70 all up.

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