Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
7h

The goodthink NPR totebag liberals that claim to care so passionately about the environment ignore the fact that the United States military is by far the largest polluter on the planet.

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Valerie A Traina's avatar
Valerie A Traina
7h

I watched Earth’s Greatest Enemy several months ago and found it traumatizing. It’s highly motivating because it shows us how little time we have left to rescue our precious and delicate planet and all its inhabitants. The US military and the oligarchs who pull its strings must be stopped NOW, or our beautiful ecosystems won’t recover. We are perilously close to an apocalypse.

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