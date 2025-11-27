Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
7m

We can all do something most days, but sometimes, just to keep going, I have to stop reading the news for at least half a day and I have to read or do something that is completely unrelated to our sick world. We need to support each other during those times too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
27m

"Because the cost of silence is paid in blood, in broken minds, in the slow corrosion of democracy.

"In 2025, the United States stands at a crossroads. Political polarization is at a fever pitch. Trust in institutions is battered. Veterans struggle with invisible wounds. Activists and educators fight for truth in classrooms and streets. Journalists risk everything to report what others would rather keep hidden. Government officials and military leaders face impossible choices, haunted by the knowledge that every decision ripples outward, shaping lives and histories. Complicity in genocide, slaughter, murder for profit is staining and infecting all."

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-a-gift-for-the-consciencewhy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture