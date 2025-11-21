Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
7h

I agree that we all have to change because nobody will fix this mess for us. But I don't see that happening in time to save us and our planet. Today someone told me that new cars are all going to have some kind of surveillance system in them. So his solution was that we should buy old cars. Nothing about giving up cars. Christmas is on the way. Consumption season. When I talk negatively about Christmas, I am called a grinch. People are going to have to be really pressured hard to stop using fossil fuels, to stop buying buying buying, to stop wanting everything bigger so they can be better. Instead we hear about how our economy will be improved with more oil pipelines, more mines, more, more, more of everything. Until the part that they don't mention and it just disappears.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Fawad Ali's avatar
Fawad Ali
7h

“Everyone wants change, but no one wants to change.”

That is the heart of it. We are rudderless, going wherever the winds take us. If we want to get to our destination we will have to make an effort to go in that direction. No one can do it alone. Our oppressors always band together, it’s time we do as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture