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thewaterdiviner's avatar
thewaterdiviner
2h

I think suppressing free speech and peaceful demonstrations is more likely going to increase anti-Semitism. We'd do better to stop supplying the IDF with arms and recognising the genocide.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1h

What about the feelings of Palestinians who are being massacred? Why is this never brought up? Or the feelings of those who object to what Israel is doing to Palestinians and the powerful of our countries who support Israel? Are only some feelings legitimate?

And here's a new one I recently heard: genocide is a partisan issue. Here in Canada there's one party that clearly names Israel's genocide in Gaza and objects strongly to it. In case you're curious, it's the NDP (New Democratic Party), now led by Avi Lewis.

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