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DMarlene's avatar
DMarlene
2h

It's Israel struggling and drowning and doing all it can to remain relevant even though everyone sees them as the brutal terrorist and genocidal state that they are. Yes, Israel has a right to defend itself...at the Hague.

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X K's avatar
X K
2hEdited

"aggressively denormalize Israel"?

Isn't there a provision, hasn't there been a (little reported, of course) move to expel Israel from the UN (whose membership they illegitimately achieved to begin with)? Or did they make known to heads of all member nations contemplating such an action that Mossad cells already in those nations have plans to assassinate them if they go ahead?

Really, can't the world understand that indeed there is a limit to the anthropogenic horror it will tolerate, that Israel is now light years beyond the point where all these other nations simply say, "More than enough, be gone from our midst!" a rather genteel way of saying, "F*** off you wretched motherf***ing scum and stain on humanity!"

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