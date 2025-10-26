Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
7h

"capitalism just doesn’t have the ability to give them the things they are asking for." The rich could pay their fair share of taxes.That could help. I was at a silent vigil for Palestine today and it was scary how many people walked or drove by and yelled at us that it is Hamas killing Palestinians. After over 2 years of destroying hospitals, shooting starving people, stopping food from getting in, destroying all infrastructure, these people STILL think that people with few weapons, little money, little global support are the ones responsible for killing Palestinians, their own people. We can try to "awaken as many of our fellow humans as possible", but there are many days that I really do not see this happening. I wish I did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
SafePlace's avatar
SafePlace
8h

Thank you. And I hate f ing AI and all it represents. Leaves a bad feeling of foreboding for the future. Because you are right, people are getting stupider every day. Or lazier. Or more susceptible. Or whatever.

🤯🤯🤯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture