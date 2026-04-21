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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
2h

What is so disturbing, though not too surprising anymore, is how little they mention those being killed, displaced, harmed, traumatised, poisoned, etc... by war.

All the thousands killed and millions more lives uprooted, and they talk about war like it's a video game. That's one of the greatest successes of modern propaganda.

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Ricky's avatar
Ricky
2h

They're all the same

Disgusting Zionists

And they're not gonna stop until they're forced to stop

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