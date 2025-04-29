Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
12h

The Dems are just the other fang of the ruling snake.

But they smile & feign decency rather than the upfront, undiluted kkkuntiness of the Republicans.

Different roles same outcome.

Uncle Scam & the child mass-murderer it arms in West Asia are charring humanity's soul. All involved in enabling, facilitating, & covering for are complicit in this century's most heinous crime against humanity.

If only they had the spirit, compassion. & courage of those they're trying to eradicate in Palestine.

FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
12h

The term “ethnic cleansing” doesn’t exist in international humanitarian law. It only entered the lexicon during the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, instigated and facilitated by NATO. What you’re referring to is one or a combination of: (a) mass forced displacement of a civilian population; (b) mass deliberate extermination of a civilian population; or (c) genocide. This is clearly a genocide, and the population is not going to be forced into leaving en masse. Already probably between 25% and 33% of the population has been exterminated through killings and deprivation. This is all documented. And yet the entire world excluding Yemen does nothing. Human society is basically fucked. There is no coming back from letting a live-streamed genocide take place for 18 months unimpeded.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
119 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture