Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Spunty's avatar
Spunty
40m

What fucking influence does Zionist Israel have over our major party politicians for them all to bend over. The Greens and some indies are definitely the adults in the room. Who the hell funded this Israeli propaganda?

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Peter McIntyre's avatar
Peter McIntyre
42m

Very disturbing. To think my taxes are contributing to this blatant propaganda….

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