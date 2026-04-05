Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan's avatar
Jordan
11hEdited

This Tuesday will mark 32 years since the Rwanda genocide, so many liberal outlets will come out with their pre-written articles about how terrible it all was in hindsight.

The Western liberals in power (when it mattered) said explicitly then that we shouldn't get involved there because it wasn't in our 'national interest'. That is the difference between them and us. We want to help people, they will decide with consultants whether helping people is worth it or not.

It has always been that way, at least during my lifetime.

Reply
Share
74 replies
Blank Blank's avatar
Blank Blank
11h

Liberals are comfortable with the status quo. They want some changes but none that would benefit the majority, just enough it helps them stay in their comfort zone.

Reply
Share
8 replies
197 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture