Reading by Tim Foley:

We can make a home here.

In these ruins.

In this shattered civilization

full of walking autopsies

where every twinkle in the night sky

is an Elon Musk satellite.

Life can still thrive here.

Even in the Anthropocene.

Even in the middle

of secular armageddon.

There is still moss

in the cracks of the parking lot.

There are still pigeons

roosting in the rafters.

We can make a nest here, too,

out of the plastics and the packaging,

out of the shell casings

and the trillions of chicken bones.

We can rake it into a pile

and lay listening to the ghosts

of the extinct megafauna

and get haunted by the spirits

of the forests that used to be.

It is good to breathe deeply

of the fumes of this wasteland.

The air still crackles

with strange and crooked sorcery.

The earth is still packed full

of winking Buddhas

inside winking Buddhas.

He wears a hazmat suit these days

(he’s not an idiot),

but you can still see him winking

in the iridescent petrol puddles,

and in the shopping cart saints

on the wounded sidewalks,

and even in the shark-eyed stare

of the war pundits on Fox News.

Did you know they’ve discovered

a type of fungus in Chernobyl

which feeds on the radiation there?

When I first learned this I fell to my knees

and wept tears of wonder and joy.

The water poured from my seaweed head

and washed cigarette butts

down the gutter.

We are swimming in an ocean of miracles.

We are living on a giant cocoon.

We have barely begun

to scratch the surface of this world.

Every moment is a leap

into the great Unknown.

I kneel before the black mold in Chernobyl.

An angel egg is beginning to hatch.

_____________________

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