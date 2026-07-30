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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
43m

We are not living in the Anthropocene, we are living in the Spodocene (from the Greek "spodos", meaning "ash", "residue"): https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/the-spodocene-inhabiting-the-ruins

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
30mEdited

Radiotrophic fungi in Chernobyl and the Antarctic -- a new producer base (energy obtained from abiotic environment) that previously numbered only photosynthesizers and chemosynthesizers (certain bacteria).https://vinlopresti.substack.com/p/chernobyl-40-years-later-we-got-this

Life finds solutions. It's a message we'd damn well better cling to as the degradation continues. Thanks, Caitlin.

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