Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
10h

And when we can see it while others can't, we feel like a Cassandra helplessly telling the truth while no one listens.

But we have many tools, and more people are waking up to what's going on all the time.

Let's keep the momentum going...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
10hEdited

"And when you turn on the TV you see famous people laughing and making jokes with fake plastic grins, babbling about vapid nonsense." And mainstream news is about hockey games, chasing butterflies, shoplifters, while the story about 15 medics murdered in Israel cannot be found. All we can do is keep talking, keep saying no, keep hoping that we will be heard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture