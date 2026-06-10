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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
6h

Speaking of crises, so long as they’re able to manufacture one, they’ll find you a solution to sell you. We’re ruled by the insane, long have been at least in some regard, and that fact alone pushes a very bleak prognosis for humanity, in my opinion.

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
6h

"There is no way to compete and consume our way out of the hole we dug through competition and consuming".

If you read intelligent insider assessments like those of Gary Marcus, AI is poised to be a digital backhoe deepening/widening that hole. And as always, American greed leads the pack — ask the question: why does the US require 10-times the number of data centers as do the Chinese? Greed kills: the Biosphere, the proles, and anything else getting in the way of a world devoted to serving only a class of elite sociopaths.

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