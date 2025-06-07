Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Ultimately it comes down to courage. Being brave enough to stare squarely at the horrors of Gaza. To face the harsh reality that we are ruled by monsters and our civilization is diseased. To bring our own inner darkness into the light of consciousness where it can be healed.

Coming into a truth-based relationship with reality requires courage. That’s all I’m ever really talking about in this space, when all is said and done: coming into a truth-based relationship with reality, both collectively as a society and as individuals.

Because that’s the only thing that can ever lead to health and harmony. The human species will never move into a healthy relationship with each other and with Earth’s ecosystem as long as our behavior is driven by power-serving systems justified by indoctrinated lies and propaganda. The human individual will never know inner peace if it remains driven by unconscious inner forces and unhealed trauma.

These unwholesome dynamics are not going to correct themselves. Untruth needs to be directly confronted, both in the empire under which we live, and inside ourselves. This takes courage.

It is uncomfortable to look directly at the horrors the western empire is unleashing in Gaza, and elsewhere.

It can be scary to confront the possibility that everything you’ve been taught about your world and your country is a lie.

It can be extremely frightening to look deep within yourself with the intention of uncovering all the unpleasant truths you have hidden from yourself over the years.

It can be downright terrifying to seek spiritual enlightenment only to discover that it entails losing yourself and your entire world.

Lies are comforting. Truth is scary. But truth is the only way out of the dysfunction we have created for ourselves. So if we want peace, health and happiness, we’re going to have to get brave.

We must look precisely where we don’t want to look. We must welcome the revelations we least hope to see. We must make friends with the ugliest of truths. We must get comfortable with discomfort. That’s the only way out of this mess.

The transition into a healthy and harmonious world will be a great leap into the complete unknown, because it will be a shift into something that has never existed on this planet before. That leap will not be made until we are ready to make it, come what may.

Until then we can only act in courageous service of truth, in what little ways we are able. Learn as much as we can about our world and our society, especially the parts we’d rather avoid. Speak the truth about what we are seeing, especially when our voice shakes. Bring our unconscious wounds and delusions into consciousness and enlighten that which is endarkened, especially in the ways we’re most reluctant to.

Humanity can only walk into the light of truth one trembling step at a time. And we are each responsible for our own steps on that journey.

