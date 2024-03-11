Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Benjamin Netanyahu says he’s going to ignore Biden’s “red line” against invading Rafah and launch the planned invasion of the Gaza Strip’s southernmost point anyway.

There will surely be grave consequences from Washington for this bold act of defiance, perhaps including Biden saying the words “red line” a second time.

A red line that everyone knows you’ll never enforce is not a red line at all; it’s just perception management. And Biden has already openly said his “red line” against invading won’t be enforced, telling MSNBC “It is a red line, but I am never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical. So there is no red line I am going to cut off all weapons, so they don’t have the Iron Dome to protect them.”

Leaked bodycam footage obtained by Al Jazeera reportedly shows a November IDF raid in Gaza in which Israeli troops executed a Palestinian civilian and then laughed and congratulated each other about it afterward.

There’s only so much footage you can watch of IDF soldiers gleefully behaving like monsters before you have to admit there’s something deeply and profoundly sick about Israeli society itself.

The US is playing an imaginary game of The Floor Is Lava by pretending it can’t send aid through the front door of Gaza. Meanwhile Palestinians have been forced to play a very real and deadly game of The Floor Is Lava when trying to access supplies, frequently finding themselves targeted by snipers while trying to obtain food and water.

There’s a motherfucking genocide happening and we’re being told we need to be worried about TikTok and defaced portraits of Lord Balfour.

Empire managers really seem to believe they can ban TikTok and kids will go “Oh well I guess I’ll start reading The Atlantic and supporting genocide then.”

Progressive Democrats who try to tell you that it’s important to support Biden even though he’s committing a genocide because he might do some nice things for Americans domestically are actually giving you a useful insight into exactly what’s so evil about western liberalism.

Day after day after day we learn about new unbelievably fucked up things Israel is doing, but every time anyone responds to this deluge of information with a “Wow Israel’s pretty fucked up, hey?” they get people yelling “Oh so I guess you have a problem with JEWS! Okay, Hitler.”

And what’s funny is this really, truly isn’t about Jews. Both Zionists and genuine antisemites try to make such criticisms about Judaism and Jewishness, but that’s just baby-brained analysis. You could take pretty much any ethnic or religious makeup and replace them with the ones at play in Israel-Palestine dynamics and you’d see the same types of abuses. You’d see that state requiring nonstop war, violence, apartheid and abuse in order to maintain its status quo, and you’d routinely see footage of members of the supremacist group behaving like monsters toward the victim group.

Did you know studies have shown that being wealthy reduces a person’s empathy? Just that one tiered social system placing the wealthy above the non-wealthy turns the elevated class into garbage human beings. How much worse can we expect the privileged group to be in an ethno-supremacist apartheid state, where members of the privileged group are indoctrinated from birth into believing all kinds of justifications for this abusive dynamic?

There is literally no criticism you could possibly level at Israel that would not get you accused of antisemitism if you said it to a large enough audience, but this isn’t about Jews, it’s about abuse and injustice. The majority of the most moral and upstanding people I follow for ideas and information about the world happen to be Jewish; Jews are some of the best people I know. You either support an abusive apartheid ethnostate which can’t exist without being in a constant state of war or you don’t, and the majority of the people who do are not even Jewish. Anti-semitism is just an accusation that shitty people level at good people to divert criticisms of their shitty position.

