Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1h

I have become open to the future only because my heart has become one with the heart of another of like heart. And together we are invulnerable to the constant stream of propaganda, lies and false flags. Love is the only answer to the hatred that wants to swallow us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
@smokygirl2006's avatar
@smokygirl2006
1h

Very good and thought provoking, Caitlin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture