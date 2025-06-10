Listen to a reading by Tim Foley:
While the Waymos burn
While the air over LA fills with smoke and teargas and Reaper drones
While Israelis hand each other trophies for not murdering Greta Thunberg
While Palantir stocks soar and insect populations plummet
While the news man writes headlines with increasingly creative phrasing
While people with nothing to lose sharpen guillotine blades
While the bank boys ask why the robot armies aren’t ready yet
While keffiyeh-clad heroes march to Gaza
While secret saints work secret miracles in the margins
While a sleeping giant stirs within our depths
While the flames dance in Buddha’s eyes
While my peacock feather heart opens like a fuchsia bud
While the tears roll down my cheeks for the dead and the dying
While the firelight dances on my walls and the rebels dance in the fire
I open my strange palms to our strange future and welcome it
Come what may.
_____________
I have become open to the future only because my heart has become one with the heart of another of like heart. And together we are invulnerable to the constant stream of propaganda, lies and false flags. Love is the only answer to the hatred that wants to swallow us all.
