Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory May's avatar
Gregory May
2h

Just like voting didn't get us into this mess, the system does what it wants with or without the people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
2h

Too many people are brainwashed into believing that they have no power. If people stopped participating in the system en masse, the system would collapse. Eventually it will get to that…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture