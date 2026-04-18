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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
7hEdited

Ah ha ha ha. And some people believe we can achieve this without a revolution involving firearms.

Do y’all wanna live on your knees or die on your feet?

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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
7hEdited

Well said! I recently urged Americans to do something about it:

https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/christians-living-in-iran-oppose

Trump (and his ilk*) may have temporarily stepped back from his recent threat of terminating Iranian civilization, but he can still bring the world to the brink of a World War. It's high time for a revolution in the West!

* It is not just Trump: he is just a puppet, as any US President before him. It's a whole global class, the Epstein class. If it was just a matter of one crazy President, we would have never arrived at this point and either US Congressmen or US Generals would have stopped this madness - instead Dems and Reps keep playing kabuki theatre at the Congress and US Generals and troops keep executing orders coming allegedly from above. The people need to take their matter in their own hands!

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