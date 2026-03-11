Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
2h

One thing I've learned to do is to stop calling it "We" or "Our" government/military.

WE did not vote for this or approve it. It is an illegitimate war waged by an illegitimate government.

I was born and live in this country. But the government and military have nothing to do with me.

They are not mine, and I refuse to lend my name to them.

Reply
Share
32 replies
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

So true! And people in the west are mired in the bullshit, especially our political representatives. I just heard Mark Carney say he objects to Iran exporting terrorism -- wtf?!

Reply
Share
3 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture