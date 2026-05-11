Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
10mEdited

"Our lives are dominated by gods without brains."

I say it's worse than that. Our lives are dominated by gods without hearts or souls or compassion or a conscience. An unthinking god might accidentally kill you or help you, but a god without a conscience most assuredly will kill or harm you since that's what anything without a conscience does for kicks. Just look at Trump and Hegseth.

The good thing about AI is that we can pull the plug on it. Literally. And we can prevent the billionaires from ever plugging the damn things in to begin with. We've got the power and we can shut down the data centers. Many communities are doing just that. Repeat often as necessary until we're free of the AI threat and the billionaires are all locked up for our safety.

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dale ruff's avatar
dale ruff
20m

I reject the mindless use of we (as in we made them, we did this and that) instead of a basic class analysis that views the world as it is, a world of haves and have nots. The haves have created the laws, institutions, and mechanisms we are born into and did NOT create. We will never change things until we understand that WE are the have nots who can take control and create a just world by eliminating the division between the haves and have nots.

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