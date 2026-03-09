Watching Amazon Prime While The Iranians Burn
Watching Amazon Prime while the Iranians burn.
Stuffing our mouths with cheesysugarbacon
while the sky turns black over Tehran.
Laughing without smiling.
Laughing with full mouths and empty eyes
while their water mixes with oil and blood.
“Hoho this will hurt Trump in the midterms”
the liberal chortles,
masturbating furiously
while ruined parents pull ruined schoolbags
out of ruined schools.
Frolicking on lawns with hamburgers in both fists
doing patchouli tai chi
in clothes made by slaves
as black rain waters gardens
of severed limbs and blown-out eyeballs.
This is our culture.
This is our religion.
Praying to Pornhub while children scream,
telling ourselves it will all be worth it
when Iranian women can do OnlyFans
to pay for boob jobs and butt lifts
and go to Capitalist Heaven when they die.
Jizzing Taco Bells and bail bonds firms
all over the global south,
our bellies full of the flesh of children,
our veins full of plastic
and our mouths full of Lexapro,
dancing at the ballroom covered in blood and brains,
gyrating to AI-generated music
cranked up to maximum volume
to hide the sounds of the explosions
and the gasps of our dying souls.
Oh I’m sorry,
am I bumming you out?
Have a hamburger and a Xanax.
Everything’s fine.
This is all normal.
Let’s pick the bits of skull and teeth from our hair
and go party.
_________________
Like an ice pick through my brainstem.
In one sense, thanks.
In another, ouch,
🤯😩sometimes the shame of being a privileged white westerner is too much for me.
Knife-like prose from you guys, but accurate.