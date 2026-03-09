Reading by Tim Foley:

Watching Amazon Prime while the Iranians burn.

Stuffing our mouths with cheesysugarbacon

while the sky turns black over Tehran.

Laughing without smiling.

Laughing with full mouths and empty eyes

while their water mixes with oil and blood.

“Hoho this will hurt Trump in the midterms”

the liberal chortles,

masturbating furiously

while ruined parents pull ruined schoolbags

out of ruined schools.

Frolicking on lawns with hamburgers in both fists

doing patchouli tai chi

in clothes made by slaves

as black rain waters gardens

of severed limbs and blown-out eyeballs.

This is our culture.

This is our religion.

Praying to Pornhub while children scream,

telling ourselves it will all be worth it

when Iranian women can do OnlyFans

to pay for boob jobs and butt lifts

and go to Capitalist Heaven when they die.

Jizzing Taco Bells and bail bonds firms

all over the global south,

our bellies full of the flesh of children,

our veins full of plastic

and our mouths full of Lexapro,

dancing at the ballroom covered in blood and brains,

gyrating to AI-generated music

cranked up to maximum volume

to hide the sounds of the explosions

and the gasps of our dying souls.

Oh I’m sorry,

am I bumming you out?

Have a hamburger and a Xanax.

Everything’s fine.

This is all normal.

Let’s pick the bits of skull and teeth from our hair

and go party.

_________________

