Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
16h

IF the USA dealt with the drug problem in their own country it would help enormously. Why are so many taking drugs? Is it because they feel so helpless?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
65 replies
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
16h

The point of the War On Venezuela is to show Latin American governments what happens if they think they are in any wise sovereign. "Drugs" are a pretext. Nothing more.

Note how Trump just pardoned the pro-American presidential candidate in Honduras on trafficking charges.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/29/us/politics/trump-honduras-venezuela.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
176 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture