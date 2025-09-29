Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erwin Warth's avatar
Erwin Warth
4h

Fascinating to see an almost identical rerun of the collapse of the Roman empire. So much for progress, advanced civilization etc.! More like back to the dark ages. It is embarrassing to say the least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
MM's avatar
MM
4hEdited

So the guy who actually incited a real, violent mob to prevent the lawful transition of power (and then pardon said real, convicted felons) now gets to arrest people for PRE-CRIMES?

---

And from the link that Caitlin provided:

According to David Ellison, the Chairman and CEO of Paramount — a company that recently came out against an Israeli film boycott, arguing that it “does not promote peace” — the show “highlights Paramount’s continued commitment to storytelling through artistic excellence and accuracy. This critical series cinematically captures the horrific terrorism that stunned the world on October 7 with harrowing precision and inspires with these true-life stories of heroism and heartbreak.”

With Zionists in charge, genocide never looked so good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture