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Katalin Pota's avatar
Katalin Pota
9h

True.

He also killed 170 little school girls, the leader of Iran, his family members and a lot of other people.

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wilrodx's avatar
wilrodx
8h

THE US, ISRAEL AND EU ARE AT FAULT FOR ALL THE WAR AND AGGRESSION.

Because of them the world will be drawn into the worse war and destruction humanity has ever seen.

It’s not Russia’s fault that the US and Europe over threw the peaceful Ukrainian government in 2014 and then the neo-Nazi that took over attacked the Russian speaking people in Donbass and Lukansk killing more than 14.000 innocent men women and children in a genocidal way. Russia’s reaction was a peace deal that the Europeans and US refused to allow Ukraine to sign as if they were intent on waging war on Russia that it could not avoid.

It’s not Iran’s fault that Israel is conducting a land thief operation with the intention of stealing not just Palestinian land but Syrian and Lebanese land as well with the support and funding of the US. For decades Israel has been committing a brutal genocide against the Palestinians. A genocide where the Israelis’ specifically target children for death and starvation as well as commit rape and torture of prisoners. It’s not Iran’s fault that the Zionist murderers have control of the American government and use US money and weapons to conduct the genocide and use the American military power to attack Iran and murder it’s people also. Ironically, the government in Israel supports the neo-Nazi in Ukraine.

It’s not China’s fault that the US has surrounded it with deadly weapons and coerced Japan, Philippines and Taiwan into belligerence against China. The US constantly sells weapons to these countries to provoke hostility toward China and undermine it’s government. The US openly states that China is it’s greatest threat. Ironically, Taiwan was brutally occupied by the Japanese for 30 years before WWII.

https://substack.com/@wilrodx108853

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