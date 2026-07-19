Trump Killed Those US Troops In Jordan
More US troops have died in Trump’s insane war of aggression against Iran, so of course we’re seeing a bunch of phony bullshit from American warmongers about what a heroic sacrifice these soldiers made in order to justify further escalations.
“Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve,” tweeted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in response to the news that two US troops were killed with one soldier missing after Iranian retaliatory strikes on a US base in Jordan.
But they weren’t “heroes”, and they did not make any “sacrifice”.
A hero is someone who risks danger taking noble action for the benefit of others. A sacrifice is when you give up your life for a higher cause.
This was neither of those things. Those soldiers were killed in response to US airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in a stupid, evil war of aggression waged by a Zionist president to please his billionaire Israeli megadonor. Those US attacks destroyed a desalination plant, cutting off an essential water supply for thousands of Iranian civilians.
They did not die defending the United States. They did not die protecting the American people. They did not die for freedom, for democracy, or for any of the other bogus reasons you’ll see imperial spinmeisters saying they died for. They died for Israel, for the military-industrial complex, and for US imperial agendas of global domination. And for nothing else.
I said this online and someone tried telling me “They died for their country and Fuck You for pissing on that.”
I told him no, they did not die for their country. The Iranians are dying for their country. The Americans are dying for Israel, for money, and for geostrategic control. Not a single American life in the United States is being protected by the actions of US service members in the middle east. They’re not defending their homeland, they’re attacking people who are defending theirs.
This isn’t worthy of praise, it’s worthy of anger and outrage.
There’s this bizarre, cultish belief among Americans that you have to play along with the idea that every US soldier killed in action died doing something heroic which benefited the American people, even when every reasonably intelligent person knows that’s objectively false. I reject this whole-heartedly. All this does is make it easier for the US military to recruit more soldiers and to manufacture consent for more depraved wars of aggression.
Those soldiers killed in Jordan did not die doing anything noble. They died meaningless, undignified deaths for an immoral and unworthy cause.
Those soldiers weren’t killed by Iran. They were killed by Donald Trump. They were killed by the oligarchs and empire managers whose decisions sent them to die in yet another middle eastern war based on lies, and who will never lose a wink’s sleep over it.
Everyone thinking of joining the US military should refrain from doing so, and everyone who is already in the US military should do everything they possibly can to get out. Because there is nothing worse than killing and dying for rich bastards who will never give a fuck about you.
______________________
Caitlin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The best way to make sure you see everything I publish is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.
Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2
Feature image via Adobe Stock.
True.
He also killed 170 little school girls, the leader of Iran, his family members and a lot of other people.
THE US, ISRAEL AND EU ARE AT FAULT FOR ALL THE WAR AND AGGRESSION.
Because of them the world will be drawn into the worse war and destruction humanity has ever seen.
It’s not Russia’s fault that the US and Europe over threw the peaceful Ukrainian government in 2014 and then the neo-Nazi that took over attacked the Russian speaking people in Donbass and Lukansk killing more than 14.000 innocent men women and children in a genocidal way. Russia’s reaction was a peace deal that the Europeans and US refused to allow Ukraine to sign as if they were intent on waging war on Russia that it could not avoid.
It’s not Iran’s fault that Israel is conducting a land thief operation with the intention of stealing not just Palestinian land but Syrian and Lebanese land as well with the support and funding of the US. For decades Israel has been committing a brutal genocide against the Palestinians. A genocide where the Israelis’ specifically target children for death and starvation as well as commit rape and torture of prisoners. It’s not Iran’s fault that the Zionist murderers have control of the American government and use US money and weapons to conduct the genocide and use the American military power to attack Iran and murder it’s people also. Ironically, the government in Israel supports the neo-Nazi in Ukraine.
It’s not China’s fault that the US has surrounded it with deadly weapons and coerced Japan, Philippines and Taiwan into belligerence against China. The US constantly sells weapons to these countries to provoke hostility toward China and undermine it’s government. The US openly states that China is it’s greatest threat. Ironically, Taiwan was brutally occupied by the Japanese for 30 years before WWII.
https://substack.com/@wilrodx108853