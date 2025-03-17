Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

The US is bombing Yemen again after Houthi leaders announced that their blockade on Israeli shipping would resume due to Israel’s siege on Gaza.

Trump could have used Washington’s immense leverage over Israel to force Netanyahu to honor the ceasefire agreement and allow aid into Gaza. Instead he let the IDF lay siege to Gaza and started bombing Yemen for Israel, because he’s a warmongering Israel cuck.

Trump is bombing Yemen for Israel, rushing weapons to Israel despite its flagrant ceasefire violations, and rolling out authoritarian measure after authoritarian measure to stop Americans from criticizing Israel. Because that’s what you get when you vote for America First.

Do you want to know how much of a pathetic Israel lackey Trump is? Earlier this month his nominated hostage envoy Adam Boehler went on CNN and proclaimed that the United States is “not an agent of Israel”. Days later, the White House withdrew Boehler’s nomination.

❖

Known things:

1. Trump is a servant of Israel.

2. Trump is on the Epstein flight logs.

3. Epstein worked with Israeli intelligence.

4. Epstein was running a sexual blackmail operation.

5. Trump is obstructing the release of the Epstein files.

Question:

Exactly how many kids did Trump rape?

❖

It’s cool how Republicans are finally dropping that phony “We’re populists fighting the Deep State” schtick and returning to their authentic “Anyone who opposes authoritarianism loves terrorists, let’s fight more wars in the middle east” roots.

Trump supporters would wipe their asses with the US Constitution and deport their own mothers if doing so would help their government send one more 2000-pound bomb to Israel.

❖

The other day I shared a report about Israel continuing its insanely evil practice of murdering children in Gaza with sniper drones, and I got multiple people in my replies commenting “Release the hostages!” as a response.

Israel supporters are the worst people in the world.

❖

I have no sympathy for Israelis, nor for Israel supporters who say they “feel unsafe”. This isn’t because I am uncaring, it’s because I know any sympathy I might point in that direction will be harnessed and used to murder Palestinians, start wars, and destroy free speech rights.

❖

When you proclaim that anti-Zionism is antisemitism and then Zionism murders tens of thousands of children, you are naturally going to see a rise in “antisemitism” as you have defined it. That’s all this whole “antisemitism crisis” narrative has been from the very beginning.

Zionism is not a religion, it’s a fucking political ideology. It’s always legitimate to criticize a political ideology. Saying it’s evil forbidden speech to express disdain for Zionism is the same as saying it’s evil forbidden speech to express disdain for white nationalism. Zionism is the political ideology which supports the west’s decision to drop an apartheid ethnostate on top of a pre-existing population and maintain that apartheid ethnostate by any amount of violence and abuse necessary.

You can’t butcher children by the tens of thousands with the backing of the most powerful war machine on the planet in the name of supporting this political ideology and then legitimately cry victim when people have something to say about it. That’s not a thing.

❖

People tend to bluff the opposite of whatever hand they’re holding; newbies do it in poker, and everyone does it with their ego. Conservatives are afraid of everything, so they posture as hypermasculine tough guys. Liberals are bootlickers who act like heroes of social justice.

You see this dynamic everywhere, on the personal level as well as political. The person who feels small acts big. The person who feels dumb acts like a know it all. You see some bloke acting like he’s better than everyone else and think “That guy needs to be brought down a few pegs,” but really he’s only doing that because he feels inferior to everybody; you can’t bring him down any lower than he’s already brought himself. They’re all just bluffing the opposite of the hand they believe they’ve been dealt.

