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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
2h

The tragedy—the enduring moral catastrophe—is that the sociopathy of the state does not end at the borders of the proxy war. It is highly contagious, and it infects the democratic citizenry. When the public willingly consumes the lies of the “Non-Combat Pretenders,” when they accept the sanitized vocabulary of “collateral damage” to avoid confronting the butchery done in their name, they adopt the exact same sociopathic detachment as the architects in Washington. They choose the comfort of the anesthetic over the agony of the truth.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/hemisphere-of-plunder-el-salvador

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

Liberation theology, or at least liberation spirituality, make so much sense to me. Isn't spirituality about opening ourselves to everything, and not putting up walls? Isn't everything connected?

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