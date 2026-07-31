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Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Fridayschild's avatar
Fridayschild
10h

Creating a world no thinking or feeling human wants to live. WTF is the endgame?

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
10h

"Anything that can be done, will be done."

- attributed to Dostoevskii

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