Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Pentagon contractor Elon Musk, currently the richest person alive, has posted a video clip showing off how people can use his AI video generation tool Grok Imagine to create the image of a woman’s face saying “I will always love you.”

The AI-generated clip looks fake and creepy, and everything about Musk’s post is downright depressing. But it’s not quite as fake, creepy and depressing as the capitalist dystopia which birthed it.

This is all the ruling class has to offer you. Fake love. Fake connection. Worthless technological parlor tricks at the expense of our dying biosphere.

The underlying argument for continuing with the capitalism experiment even though it’s destroying our ecosystem is that these megabillionaires will save us all with green energy and carry humanity’s surplus population out into the stars to colonize the galaxy, which is a terrible vision for the future in and of itself.

But that isn’t even happening. They know they’ll never colonize Mars. We’re not meaningfully any closer to knowing how to keep humans alive completely separate from Earth’s biosphere than we were a thousand years ago; human space travel thus far has consisted of glorified scuba expeditions wherein everything needed for survival is imported directly from the planet our anatomy is intimately interwoven with.

And meanwhile ecocidal capitalism keeps incinerating our world.

This is it. Once they burn through the generative AI scam and sell a few million AI sex robots that cost as much as cars, they’re basically out of ideas. Maybe someone invents an app that helps people sell their kidneys and get them delivered to the purchaser via drone or something, but that’s pretty much it in terms of profit-driven tech innovation. And from there the plan is to just grab up as many resources as possible and hole up in a bunker somewhere while the world burns.

And in the meantime they’re not even happy. The world’s richest man says he has no social life and works almost every waking hour of his existence, and here he is projecting his own loneliness onto the rest of the world by telling everyone how awesome it is that you can have an AI create an image of a woman’s face telling you it will always love you.

That’s right, kids: work your fingers to the bone, catch a few lucky breaks, pour all your blood, sweat, tears and time into winning the capitalism game, and you too could one day be as miserable and alienated as Elon Reeve Musk.

These are the sorts of people who are ruling our world. These are the people who are holding the steering wheel of human civilization and determining the future of our species.

Nothing about this is healthy. Nothing about this is functional. We need drastic revolutionary change and we need it soon, because these freaks are driving us to our doom.

