Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
4h

Fuck Israel. Cancel it and beware of all Zionists. Israel is a Worldwide Terrorist with cells everywhere.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3h

Two years ago, MAGA was in arms when democrats and liberals were pushing for online censorship.

Now that they have the whip hand, they're all in. Note how democrats and liberals are silent.

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