Reading by Tim Foley:

The EU is looking to ban VPNs, arguing that the ban is necessary to police recent online age verification laws. Critics have been warning for years that these age restriction laws are being rolled out around the world to erase online anonymity and enable greater surveillance of the entire population, and they are looking more vindicated than ever today. This isn’t about protecting children from social media addiction and porn, it’s about expanding the western empire’s surveillance network.

This happens as the FCC moves to require ID verification for every phone activation in the United States, claiming the push is about stopping robocalls but effectively ending another form of anonymous communication.

It’s always been about being able to more closely monitor the behavior of the public to make sure nobody’s plotting a revolution.

❖

The Trump administration is trying to divert public attention with the release of a bunch of nothingburger UFO files. Yeah sure guys, I used to be upset at Trump for raping kids and starting an unwinnable war and jeopardizing the global economy, but then he released some videos of blurry dots moving around so I’ve forgotten all about those things.

❖

The British press have been publishing an amazing number of political cartoons featuring caricatures of the Jewish leader of the Green Party, Zach Polanski, which look indistinguishable from the big-nosed depictions of Jews in propaganda from Nazi Germany.

The British political/media class apparently see no contradiction between this behavior and their frienzied shrieking about a pretend epidemic of antisemitism in the UK, because all the rules go right out the window when you’re smearing a politician who’s anywhere left of center. If caricatures like these had depicted a right wing Jewish person who hates Palestinians, the British government would have declared a national emergency and created a new branch of the military for launching airstrikes on antisemitic cartoonists.

British press: THERE IS A DANGEROUS EPIDEMIC OF ANTISEMITISM IN OUR COUNTRY.

Jewish political leader: We should tax the wealthy and stop doing war crimes.

British press: THE HOOK-NOSED JUDEO-BOLSHEVIK PARASITE IS CONSPIRING TO SUBVERT OUR SOCIETY.

❖

In an article about the fourth day of hearings on “antisemitism” in Australia, The Guardian lists some hilarious illustrations of how fake and made up this whole thing is. The royal commission heard examples of “antisemitism” like:

Someone’s friend imagined she might be murdered by antisemites at the hospital

Some Jewish people left a Facebook group of psychologists after being told they were “taking the side of the oppressor” in demanding that people not discuss Israel’s genocidal atrocities

A nurse wasn’t allowed to hang pro-Israel genocide propaganda in the workplace

A trade unionist “felt” she had to step down because younger union members fought union leadership to oppose Israel’s war crimes.

An employee was asked to use a “less obviously Jewish” surname by an executive, not because of her religion but because an important overseas stakeholder didn’t want to work with the company’s Israeli division

It’s all I felt, I feel, it made me feel. My feelings, my feelings, my feelings. We’re watching Jewish feelings get treated as so supremely important that upsetting Jews by opposing an active genocide is treated as a hate crime. The victims of genocide are regarded as infinitely less important than a Jewish Australian feeling offended by anti-genocide sentiment in a Facebook group.

This is crazy, hysterical bullshit, and it should be treated as such.

❖

The Jerusalem Post reports that Israel has again multiplied its annual propaganda budget, now bringing the year’s hasbara funding up to $730 million.

If you saw a guy spending 730 million dollars on media operations to convince people to believe he is not an asshole, what could you reasonably conclude about that guy’s personality?

I personally have needed to spend exactly zero dollars convincing people that I am not a racist genocidal monster. This is because I am not a racist genocidal monster.

❖

Saying “anti-Zionism is anti-semitism” is just saying you want more anti-semitism. Insisting that everyone erase the distinction between people who happen to be Jewish and people who support a genocidal apartheid state is saying you want more people to hate Jews. The harder you make it for everyone to hold that distinction, the less that distinction is going to be made.

If you insist that everyone needs to choose between hating Jews and supporting genocide, a lot of people are going to choose to hate Jews. It’s not a choice that actually needs to be made, but a lot of Zionists are insisting that everyone has to choose.

Anyone who says anti-Zionism is a hate movement is a lying, manipulative hatemonger. Making a distinction between Judaism and Zionism is a good faith effort to reduce hate. Everyone who insists on erasing all distinctions between the two is working to increase hatred of Jews.

_______________

The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Feature image via Adobe Stock.