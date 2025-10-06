Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DMarlene's avatar
DMarlene
6h

What I have also recently noticed is much more pro-Israel trolling. Wonder how much thosec trolls are being paid?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Blu Spencer's avatar
Blu Spencer
6h

Nicolas looks like a poster child for hitler youth.

I’m sure he and is Caucasian “influencers “ will be preaching to a choir.

But it won’t influence the millions worldwide who

see through their game.

Do they really think we’re stupid?

We need to move George Orwell’s book to the non fiction section.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture