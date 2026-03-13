Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
8h

"There’s been another synagogue attack, this one in Michigan, reportedly by a man whose family members have been killed by Israeli forces in Lebanon."

Zionists love this stuff, as without it, their demands for special pleading and double standards are a lot harder to maintain.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
8h

The army of Ba’al pushed the same lie when it bombed the very first hospital in Gaza - Al Ahli Hospital iirc. “It wasn’t us, it was a Hamas rocket.”

Reply
Share
10 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture