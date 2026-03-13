Reading by Tim Foley:

An ongoing internal US military investigation has reportedly found the United States responsible for a Tomahawk missile strike on an Iranian girls’ school which killed at least 175 people at the beginning of the US-Israeli onslaught.

Remember all the hasbarists and empire apologists who said it was a misfired Iranian missile that hit the school. Remember how aggressively and uniformly they all pushed this lie, including the president of the United States. Then understand that they’re going to keep lying like this throughout the entire war.

Remember Secretary of War Pete Hegseth boasting about how the US has gotten rid of “stupid rules of engagement” intended to protect civilians, tough talking about how “This was never meant to be a fair fight, and it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be.”

Those words land a bit different now that we know he was talking about mass murdering little girls.

In hindsight I guess it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that the guy who wrote a book called “American Crusade” immediately changed his title to Secretary of War and initiated a crusade against the Muslim world.

❖

Queensland police have begun making arrests of protesters who utter the now-illegal slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” with one demonstrator facing charges which could see him imprisoned for up to two years.

As I’ve said before, this new Queensland state law is the single most bat shit insane assault on free speech in Australian history, which is a very, very high bar. Zionism is poisoning our country and making everything crazy. There is no greater threat to free speech in our society than Israel and its supporters.

❖

Everyone on social media is making fun of the latest narrative that Iran is planning a drone attack on California, which many are calling an obvious setup for an impending false flag.

This is an entirely reasonable assumption, but it’s worth mentioning that Iran would be absolutely within its rights to bomb the United States right now. It says so much about how divorced Americans are from the reality of the horrors their government inflicts upon other countries that the possibility of Iran bombing the United States while Tehran is being turned into a human slaughterhouse even raises an eyebrow.

❖

For as long as I’ve been doing commentary I’ve been hearing experts and analysts say Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz if it comes under attack from the United States. This didn’t blindside anybody. They knew it would happen, and they chose to start this war anyway.

❖

It’s nuts how a huge segment of the Christian religion has been revised and restructured to now completely revolve around giving military support to a nation that’s younger than Dolly Parton.

Christian Zionism didn’t become a mainstream political force until the 1970s. For two millennia Christianity trotted along without any modern state called “Israel” to pay attention to, and even after that state’s whole-cloth creation in 1948 most Christians went decades without taking much notice. It wasn’t until freaks like Jerry Falwell and Billy Graham began herding Christians into the belief that God commands them to vote for politicians who’ll send Apache helicopters to Tel Aviv that this psychotic worldview achieved meaningful purchase in public consciousness.

And at that point it actually transformed into an entirely different religion. For those branches of Christianity, the central figure was no longer Jesus, the Bible or the Church, but this brand new ethnostate run by western immigrants which cannot exist without nonstop military violence. They torched two thousand years of theology and tradition and burnt the whole thing to the ground, and in its place they built up a late-20th century religion which revolves around sending US war machinery to west Asia.

I’m not saying Christianity was a wonderful religion that did nothing wrong prior to the advent of Christian Zionism, but it was undeniably a completely different faith from one which places military support for the modern state of Israel as its central and foremost value. And it’s just plain bizarre how rarely people notice this and talk about it.

❖

There’s been another synagogue attack, this one in Michigan, reportedly by a man whose family members have been killed by Israeli forces in Lebanon.

Drop Site’s Ryan Grim reports, “The man who rammed his explosives-laden truck into a Michigan synagogue today was named Ayman Ghazaleh, according to a source familiar with the situation. Ghazaleh posted photos overnight of his family members, including young children, who were killed in a recent Israeli attack on the town of Mashghara, Lebanon.”

You know the drill by now.

Step 1: Help Israel murder children in genocides and wars of aggression.

Step 2: Wait for blowback in the form of extremist attacks in the west.

Step 3: Use the blowback to justify authoritarian domestic policies in the name of fighting terrorism.

Step 4: Repeat from Step 1.

❖

They built an entire empire around extracting resources and labor from the global south to supply the citizenry of the imperial core with bread and circuses that are just barely cheap enough to keep them from guillotining the billionaires who own and run everything.

__________________

The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2