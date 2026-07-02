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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
5h

"The leader of the most murderous and tyrannical power structure on earth can’t take a stand against the real problems in our world, because the power structure is the source of those problems. So instead he has to invent fictional monsters to fight."

Say no more. Say no more. That is sufficient.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5h

If it wasn't Communism, they'd find another bogeyman to scare their population with, and to justify invading other countries with.

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