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Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
15h

I can't fathom what it's like to be the most racist narccissitic arsehole that has ever existed, yet everyday we get multiple examples of said entity

Boy is humanity in a world of shit

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
15h

More important than ever that the search for justice continues! The work that the Hind Rajab Foundation is doing to track down and bring Israeli criminals to justice is one that is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable.  Let us hope they will also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.

Find out what they’re doing here:

https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org

The least we can do is donate to help them:

Support the Hind Rajab Foundation

https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg

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