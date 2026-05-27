They Are Building A UFC Arena On The White House Lawn
They are building a UFC arena
on the White House lawn,
because the world has gone insane,
and there are chatbots in our skulls,
and our eyes have been crossed out
with black ink.
They are building a UFC arena
on the White House lawn
so the president can watch men fight in a cage
while the Paramount Plus audience
watches military recruitment ads
that are marketed to teenagers
and a podcast plutocrat
interviews men with bloody hands
as shame-soaked survivors
sleep on the sidewalk
in Washington DC,
as Cuban parents light a candle
and skip another meal,
as Lebanese medics
die in double-tap airstrikes,
as billionaires cackle
about stripping all human knowledge
and selling it back to us
as a subscription service,
as we shovel fistfuls of mood stabilizers
down our gullets
to keep us functional enough
to turn the gears of industry,
as we sit in dark rooms
with flashing screens and dead eyes
while silverfish crawl all over us,
as women hold loaded pistols
to their heads on camera
to pleasure men who have concrete
in their chests,
as The Last Good Thing on the Internet
gets purchased by Google
and turned into military software
where it will be used
to train weaponized robot dogs
to rape prisoners in IDF torture camps,
as forgotten godlings awaken within us
to sharpen our teeth and our blades,
as Nature returns
wearing a necklace of wet skulls
to reclaim all that was stolen from Her,
as the blood on the Octagon canvas
mixes
with the blood of the Muslim martyrs.
They are building a UFC arena
on the White House lawn
so the president can watch men fight in a cage
from the comfort of his home
on his birthday.
He does not know
about the strange beasts
stirring with in us.
He does not know
about the sharpening blades.
__________________
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Feature image via The White House (public domain).
I can't fathom what it's like to be the most racist narccissitic arsehole that has ever existed, yet everyday we get multiple examples of said entity
Boy is humanity in a world of shit
More important than ever that the search for justice continues! The work that the Hind Rajab Foundation is doing to track down and bring Israeli criminals to justice is one that is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable. Let us hope they will also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.
Find out what they’re doing here:
https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org
The least we can do is donate to help them:
Support the Hind Rajab Foundation
https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg