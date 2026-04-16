Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Alan's avatar
Alan
8h

💯In favor of Nuremberg trials and hangings for every single politician, BAR NONE who has voted to fund this massive genocide, knowing full well up front it is in direct violation of the Nuremberg Code. 1MM🤬!

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
8h

I want to know what Israel's real reason was (excuse is collateral damage I think) for bombing Rafi'-Nia synagogue in Tehran. How do we explain that those Jews weren't chosen, deserved to die, were transmuted into infidels-by-association. Oh what fantasies we conjure to explain away murder in war.

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