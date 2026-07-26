Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

What do we tell the kids? Something like that, Caitlin.

I believe that something powerful, primordial and unstoppable inside us all is waking up, and will crack the oppression we're under like eggshells under our feet.

And we have to record this history in a way that warns future generations so they will never, ever allow anything like these times to occur again.

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
7hEdited

""It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair".

- Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

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