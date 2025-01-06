Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

There is no need to wait for the great revolution to begin fighting against our rulers. There is no need to wait for things to get better to experience this world as paradise. The time for both of these things is now.

Right at this very moment you can begin a daily practice of sowing the seeds of revolution. You as an individual cannot defeat the empire yourself, but it is absolutely within your power to open a few people’s eyes to the reality that the status quo is unacceptable, and that a better world is possible. It is absolutely within your power to show people how they’ve been lied to their whole lives about their country, their society and their world, and to show people how they are currently being deceived about stories that are in the news today.

You have an ability to share ideas and information which revolutionaries of past generations could only dream of. You can make a daily practice of using these unprecedented abilities to expand awareness of what’s wrong with our society and how to fix it, in your own words exactly as you see things. There is no need to wait for the deus ex machina ending of Marxian prophecy where the contradictions inherent in capitalism give rise to revolution. You as an individual can begin planting the seeds of revolution right now.

And right at this very moment you can begin experiencing this world as paradise. Even in the thick of this nightmarish dystopia, this moment right here and now is electrifyingly beautiful. You can learn to look at this human experience with new eyes, hear it with new ears, feel it with new flesh, in each and every moment. As fucked up as we know things are intellectually, there is nothing stopping us from learning to relish each moment of life on this amazing blue planet and to suck in its air like a passionate lover.

So there’s nothing to wait for. Not revolution, and not the beautiful world we want to build once we have wrested control away from our abusive rulers. Both revolution and beauty are available to you right now. Don’t waste another second of your life waiting for them.

You’re not at the bus stop, you’re on the bus. Get to work, angel.

