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Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5dEdited

"the Israel experiment must be aborted"

True, of course. But not enough. Zionist DNA must be extracted from the nucleus of every cell of every scumbag Billionaire of that species and fragmented in corrosive acids to prevent new Zionazi worms of the of Kushner and Witkoff variety from ever arising again. Tall order!

And F*ck off, Rubio, I hear we should expect Medicare cuts to help pay for your folly.

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Bill Mailler's avatar
Bill Mailler
5d

I guess Rubio has no sense of irony...

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