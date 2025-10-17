Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
12h

The West's dehumanization of Arabs is unforgivable. No argument from me.

Arabs also should look to their own leaders' craven abject slavishness towards their American Master and be ashamed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 replies
Barry Banks's avatar
Barry Banks
12h

Now you’re beginning to understand, capitalism, whenever you have an imperial power, you get genocide, as they say, socialism or barbarism, we get to choose

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture