Reading by Tim Foley:

Epstein documents have been confirming for months that he was clearly and undeniably an Israeli intelligence operative, which the latest round of releases have strongly reinforced. So naturally the western media are running with the story that Epstein worked for Vladimir Putin.

A new Daily Mail article is headlined, “Epstein’s sex empire was ‘KGB honeytrap’: Paedophile financier had multiple talks with Putin after conviction — with Russian girls flown in to harvest ‘kompromat’ on world-famous figures.”

The Daily Mail is owned and controlled by billionaire British aristocrat Jonathan Harold Esmond Vere Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere, who was the subject of a recent Guardian article titled “Move over, Murdoch: will Lord Rothermere be Britain’s most powerful media mogul?”

A Headline from The Telegraph blares “Epstein’s links to Putin and Kremlin spies raise fears he was Russian agent.” The Telegraph is owned and controlled by British billionaire Sir Frederick Barclay.

A headline by Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun asks, “As FBI files reveal fake passport, secret recordings and links to the KGB and Putin — was Jeffrey Epstein a Russian SPY?” It should here be noted that according to Betteridge’s Law of Headlines, “Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no.”

“Emails reveal new theory about whom Jeffrey Epstein was really working for,” reads a headline from Murdoch’s New York Post, with author Anthony Blair writing that “Emails showing unnamed sources discussing meetings between Epstein and the Russian president are prompting questions about whether the disgraced Wall Street figure may have trafficked girls from Russia in a state-backed effort to run the world’s ‘largest honeytrap’ to ensnare the rich and the powerful.”

Imperial propagandist Andrew Marr is saying on LBC that there are now “growing suspicions of a Russian connection” to Epstein, suggesting that the financier’s mysterious fortune must have come from Moscow because “he filmed and taped powerful western leaders in deeply compromising situations.”

This is of course ridiculous. Epstein is a known intelligence operative for the state of Israel, not Russia. This is an established fact, and has been for some time.

Back in November we discussed how Drop Site News had been publishing reports about Epstein’s intelligence ties under headlines like “Israeli Spy Stayed for Weeks at a Time With Jeffrey Epstein in Manhattan”, “Jeffrey Epstein Helped Broker Israeli Security Agreement With Mongolia”, “Jeffrey Epstein and the Mossad: How The Sex-Trafficker Helped Israel Build a Backchannel to Russia Amid Syrian Civil War”, and “Jeffrey Epstein Helped Israel Sell a Surveillance State to Côte d’Ivoire”.

Drop Site’s Ryan Grim recently noted on Twitter that the latest Epstein files released by the DOJ make this an even more conclusively established fact than it already was.

“One of the main arguments mainstream media figures make in private as to why they haven’t been able to follow Drop Site’s reporting on Epstein and his links to US and Israeli intel is that a lot of the documents we relied on are leaked and not confirmed officially by the government,” Grim said. “With this latest DOJ dump, many of the emails are now confirmed 100% as authentic, so that excuse vanishes. Let’s see if they can report it now.”

And, of course, they can’t report it now, for the same reason they’re presently trying to spin Epstein as a Russian agent. The mass media do not exist to report verified news stories, they exist to promote the information interests of the western empire and the oligarchs who steer it.

It certainly does not serve the interests of the oligarchs and empire managers to have people reading the Epstein files with the view that he was an Israeli operative conducting his abuses and manipulations at the highest levels of society with the blessings of the western intelligence cartel. So of course they’re scrambling to make it about Russia.

_________________

The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2