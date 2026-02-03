Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
1h

Remember when they said the Russians blew up the Nordstream pipeline?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Spunty's avatar
Spunty
43m

Because 'Epstein' is such a traditional Russian name... 🙄

Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture