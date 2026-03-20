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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11hEdited

The title of this article completely captures the tyranny of government. Never at fault, never working for the citizen...always for its own self preservation at the expense of truth, honesty and morality. They care not who dies or who is murdered in the process.

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Yooper=Lee's avatar
Yooper=Lee
11h

Sadly all we ever see are the faces of the puppets. Nobody voted for this, so it's obvious this is a financial machination with many angles. The nation-state is essentially a facade at this point.

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