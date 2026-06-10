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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
6h

DEATHCOM: a deeply held American tradition dating at least back to the extermination of the Native people. I do not believe it ever transmuted, healed, or otherwise improved in character. DEATHCOM: call it what you will. It is what it is.

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
5h

We arrive at the synthesis. Israel is not a rogue democratic ally. It is the vanguard of Western capitalism’s descent into naked fascism. It is the Polyglot of Evil made manifest, where the cross, the flag, the stock ticker, and the organized crime syndicate unite to sanction murder.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/the-imperial-garrison-how-western

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