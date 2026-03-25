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Christopher Kruger's avatar
Christopher Kruger
31m

The "No Kings" ersatz "movement" is paid for, ironically, by the actual kings, the Bill Gates', George Soros', Klaus Schwabs' and WEF types who are currently leading would-be leftists around by the nose...

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Chang Chokaski's avatar
Chang Chokaski
32mEdited

CJ>>"The problem is US presidents, not kings. The problem is the US empire, not Trump."

Well expressed Caitlin!

Trump is a symptom (the current symptom) of what the US Empire has evolved into. Fighting Trump is not about fighting Imperialism or Capitalism or any of the so many important things that matter to real, ordinary people (in the US and across the world).

Like you say, "They just want a more polite, photogenic empire." It definitely feels that way to me too. My only hope is that something more comes out of it...

Much love and thanks Caitlin! ❤️🙏

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