Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
3h

"We are in need of drastic, revolutionary change, more extensive than probably most of us can imagine at this point in time." Yes we need change on so many levels it is sometimes difficult to take it in. Capitalism needs to go, racism needs to go, sexist attitudes need to go, thinking children (or anyone) need to be smacked around for any reason at all. Thinking that bombing people is going to solve any problems is stupid. We are a living in a fucked up world that is getting increasingly more fucked up.

Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
3h

I recently had someone say that the genocide in Gaza is a partisan issue, since one of the political parties in my country names it for what it is. I guess that's the polite kind of racism.

Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture